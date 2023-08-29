Russia claims 2 drones shot down over Tula Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that air defense units shot down two drones flying over Tula Oblast on the night of Aug. 29.

No casualties were reported.

Earlier on Aug. 29, the ministry claimed that two drones were destroyed over Belgorod Oblast.

The Russian Defense Ministry attributed the attempted drone strike to Ukraine, though Kyiv has yet to comment.

Drone strikes within Russian territory have been on the rise in recent weeks. On Aug. 28, the ministry claimed that two drones were destroyed in Bryansk Oblast.