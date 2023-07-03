Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Defense Ministry: Ukraine liberates 37.4 square kilometers over past week

by Martin Fornusek July 3, 2023 10:17 AM 2 min read
Soldiers of the 68th Jaeger Brigade "Oleksa Dovbush" walk in the newly liberated village on June 10, 2023 in Blahodatne, Ukraine. The village Blahodatne is located on the border between Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. (Photo by Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has liberated 28.4 square kilometers in the south and 9 square kilometers in the east over the past week, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on July 3.

In the south, the military is continuing successful offensive operations toward Melitopol and Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, specifically in the directions of Novodarivka-Pryiutne, Novodanylivka-Robotyne, and Novosilka-Staromaiorske, Maliar wrote on Telegram.

The area liberated in Ukraine's south now amounts to 158.4 kilometers square total, the deputy minister reported.

Both offensive and defensive operations were reported on the eastern front line. Russian forces continue their advance toward Lyman, Avdiivka, and Mariinka, but the Ukrainian defense in these areas is putting up strong resistance, Maliar said.

Ukrainian troops are pushing forward in the Bakhmut direction, she added.

"Over the past week, as a result of improving the operational (tactical) position and aligning the front line, the liberated area was increased by 9 kilometers square," Maliar commented on the situation on the eastern part of the front.

The deputy minister also reported that the number of Russian strikes in the sector has increased twofold, counting 11,753 this week compared to 6,457 a week ago.

Maliar reported on Russian advances in the east on July 2, commenting that the situation there "is quite difficult," while simultaneously confirming Ukrainian advances in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
