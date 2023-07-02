Official: Ukrainian army advances in 2 southern directions

This audio is created with AI assistance

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on July 2 that Ukrainian forces had advanced in the direction of Berdyansk and Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

According to her, Ukrainian forces are facing "intense enemy resistance, remote mining and redeployment of (Russian) military reserves."

At the same time, Maliar reported that Russians had advanced in several directions in Donetsk Oblast – Lyman, Avdiivka, and Marinka.

In the Svatove direction, Luhansk Oblast, Russian forces have also conducted an offensive.

Maliar called the situation there "quite difficult. She added that Russian troops had attacked two settlements near Svatove - Belohorivka and Serebryanka.







