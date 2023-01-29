Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Defense Minister on anticipated fighter jet supplies: 'What's impossible today will be possible tomorrow'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 29, 2023 5:15 PM 2 min read
Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov pictured during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base on Jan. 20, 2023, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told CBC that having secured supplies of modern tanks from the West, Ukraine now hopes to receive military aircraft that could be a “game changer” in its fight against Russia.

Reznikov said his “wish list to Santa" has "fighter jets, aircraft, and probably rockets… long-hand options to hit the Russians' fuel depots, ammunition depots, and their commanders."

The West has so far refused to provide military aircraft to Ukraine. However, Reznikov said that other military equipment and weapons the West once denied supplying, were now coming to Ukraine.

"For me, everything that's impossible today [will be] possible tomorrow," Reznikov said, referring to the aim of fighter jets supplies to Ukraine.

Earlier on Jan. 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky asked allies to give Ukraine longer-range missiles and F-16 fighter jets during his speech at the Ramstein-8 meeting in Germany.

Yurii Ihnat, Ukraine’s Air Force spokesperson, said the country aims to get 24 fighter jets from its Western allies in the first military package of such kind. Ihnat said the package should include two fighter squadrons of 12 combat aircraft each.

Ihnat said that the U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets could be the best option for Ukraine’s Air Force. So far, the U.S. has refused to supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine or authorize their transfer by third countries.

However, Ukraine’s Air Force is also considering French Rafale and Swedish Gripen fighter jets.

The Dutch government said it would look into providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, while for Germany, sending fighter jets to Ukraine is “out of the question.”

Germany does not operate F-16s, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz said fighter jets, in general, were off the table.

With the loss of Soledar, Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut jeopardized
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.