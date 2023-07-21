Death toll of Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast rises to 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of Russia's July 21 missile attack on a community center in Chernihiv Oblast reached two people, as rescuers found a woman’s body under the rubble, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.

The body of another woman who worked at the center was found earlier in the day, according to Chaus. He did not provide further details.

The air siren went off twice during the morning in Chernihiv Oblast. Around 11:15 a.m. local time, the governor announced incoming Russian missiles.

Over the past day, local officials reported several artillery strikes against the oblast, targeting the Novhorod-Siverskyi district.

Chernihiv Oblast, lying at Ukraine's border with Belarus and Russia, suffers regularly from Russian attacks.

