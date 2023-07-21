1 killed in Russian strike on cultural center in Chernihiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a missile strike against a cultural center in Chernihiv Oblast on July 21, killing one of its employees, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.

"As a result of a rocket attack on Chernihiv Oblast, the building of the local cultural center was damaged in one of the settlements of the district," the governor wrote.

During the removal of the rubble, a body of a woman who worked at the center was found, Chaus informed.

The air siren went off twice during the morning in Chernihiv Oblast. Around 11:15 a.m. local time, the governor announced incoming Russian missiles.

Over the past day, local officials reported several artillery strikes against the oblast, targeting the Novhorod-Siverskyi district.

Chernihiv Oblast, lying at Ukraine's border with Belarus and Russia, suffers regularly from Russian attacks.