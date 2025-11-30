Daughter of former South African president resigns from parliament amid investigation into Russian military recruitment scheme

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, resigned from parliament after being accused of helping lure 17 South African men to fight for the Russian military in Ukraine, her party announced on Nov. 29.

Zuma-Sambudla, a lawmaker in the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party led by her father, stepped down from the National Assembly and all public roles “with immediate effect,” though MK officials said her resignation was voluntary and not an admission of guilt.

MK national organizer Nathi Nhleko said at a press conference that the party had no role in sending the men abroad, but would support their families, adding that Zuma-Sambudla’s priority was ensuring the men’s safe return.

Zuma-Sambudla attended the press conference but did not speak, and has not publicly addressed the allegations.

South Africa’s government said earlier this month that 17 citizens were stranded in Donbas Oblast after being tricked into fighting for Russian mercenary units, and that authorities were working to repatriate them.

Ukrainian authorities have warned that more than 1,500 foreign mercenaries from 48+ countries are currently fighting alongside Russian forces, urging governments to step up prevention efforts.