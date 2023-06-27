Czechia provides 76 IFVs, 24 tanks to Ukraine in 2023

This audio is created with AI assistance

Czechia delivered 24 tanks, 76 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), 645 anti-tank guided missiles, and other aid to Ukraine between January and May 2023, Radio Prague cited the country's Prime Minister Petr Fiala on June 27.

Czech arms supplies for Kyiv also included 16 vehicles for air defense systems, 57,000 artillery shells, 144 anti-aircraft systems, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear protection equipment, and spare parts and other support equipment, Fiala said at a press conference.

Defense Minister Jana Černochová added that Prague can still draw on its current stocks for future aid for Ukraine.

On Feb. 23, Czech Defense Ministry announced it has so far provided military aid worth 4.9 billion Czech crowns ($230 million), including T-72 tanks, artillery, missile artillery, and helicopters.

For 2023, Prague has allocated around 2 billion Czech crowns ($93 million) for military aid for Kyiv, the ministry informed.

Earlier in June, Czechia, Slovakia, and Ukraine announced they will cooperate on the purchase of the Swedish-made CV90 IFVs.