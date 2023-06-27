Pentagon confirms $500 million military aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Pentagon announced on June 27 a $500 million military aid package for Ukraine, including armored vehicles, anti-armor weapons, and munitions.

"This package, valued at up to $500 million, includes key capabilities to support Ukraine's counteroffensive operations, strengthen its air defenses to help Ukraine protect its people, as well as additional armored vehicles, anti-armor systems, critical munitions, and other equipment to help Ukraine push back on Russia's war of aggression," the Defense Department wrote in its press release.

Ukraine is to receive 30 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and 25 Stryker armored vehicles. The package further includes AT-4 and Javelin anti-armor weapons, as well as Stinger anti-aircraft weapons.

The Pentagon has pledged ammunition for Patriot air defense systems, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles, and 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, as well as other types of munitions and support equipment.

Reuters informed about the upcoming package on June 26, citing U.S. official sources.

On June 13, the Pentagon announced a military aid package for Ukraine worth $325 million, including 15 Bradley vehicles and 10 Stryker vehicles, as well as other weapons systems and ammunition.

On June 14, Washington said that the U.S. aid military assistance since Feb. 24, 2022, had amounted to $40 billion. A week later, however, the Pentagon announced that the value of the provided aid was overestimated by $6.2 billion, relieving additional funds for future aid for Ukraine.