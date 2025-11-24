Czech company accused of overcharging Ukraine for drones, media reports

A Czech company has been accused of selling Chinese-made drones to Ukraine at steep markups — sometimes nearly 20 times the original price — and is under investigation for alleged tax evasion, Czech media reported on Nov. 24.



Radiozurnal, citing sources familiar with the case, reported that the company Reactive Drone bought drones for about 36 million Czech crowns (approximately $1.7 million) and sold them to the Ukrainian military for around 692 million crowns ($33 million) over a two-year period.



"Specifically, over a two-year period, (Reactive Drone) purchased drones for approximately 36 million crowns and sold them to the Ukrainian army for 692 million crowns," a source told Radiozurnal.

Moreover, according to Czechia's National Center for Combating Organized Crime, the company transferred most of its profit — about 638 million crowns, or $30 million— to Chinese accounts instead of paying taxes in Czechia.

The company's CEO and accountant have been charged with tax evasion, along with the company itself. The CEO has been taken into custody, while the accountant has reportedly admitted her role and is being prosecuted at large, according to Radiozurnal.

Reactive Drone rejected the allegations in comments to the Ukrainian outlet Hromadske. A company representative said Reactive Drone never purchased or sold complete drones, but instead supplied spare parts for heavy drones while declaring them in customs documents as components for civilian goods, such as radio-controlled toys, in order to circumvent Chinese restrictions on the export of drone components to Ukraine.

The company said the reported markup reflects the difference between the declared value of those civilian goods and the real cost of the drone parts sent to Ukraine.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry has not commented on the case.