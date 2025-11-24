Hello, this is Kateryna Hodunova reporting from Kyiv on day 1,370 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

Ukrainian soldiers from the 3rd Special Operations Forces Regiment stormed Russian positions in the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk Oblast, the Special Operations Forces Command reported on Nov. 24.

The report did not provide details on the exact location or timing of the operation.

During the mission, members of the Sword Group detachment advanced through fortifications into a forested area, where they neutralized two Russian soldiers and captured another.

The operation successfully unblocked the position of a neighboring Ukrainian unit and enabled the evacuation of three wounded Ukrainian soldiers, who were safely extracted using a ground drone.

0:00 / 1× Footage from the cameras of Ukrainian soldiers during an operation in the Pokrovsk direction, Donetsk Oblast, which resulted in the evacuation of three wounded Ukrainian troops. (Ukraine's Special Operations Forces / Facebook)

Ukraine's drones strike Russian chemical factory in Crimea, number of energy facilities 'blacked out'

Last updated 11:43 a.m. Kyiv time.

Ukraine's drone pilots have struck a major chemical plant in occupied Crimea, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, the commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, reported on Nov. 24.

"The birds of the USF visited the BROM chemical plant, which works for the occupier's military-industrial complex," Brovdi wrote. "A number of energy facilities in the occupied territories were blacked out. The nights of Nov. 22 and 23 on the wormy swamps turned out to be loud," he added, implying further strikes were carried out on over the following days.

The Brom plant is a major manufacturer of bromine and related salts, the only one of its kind in Eastern Europe. Nearly 600 people worked there at one point, according to data from last year.

Bromine's principle usage is in fire retardant materials. At some point pre-full-scale invasion the firm behind the factory was weighing investments into a chlorine factory as well as a thermoelectric plant.

At least 6 killed, 36 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least six people have been killed and 36 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Nov. 24.

Russia launched 162 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 125 drones. Thirty-seven drones made it through, striking 15 locations, while debris from downed drones fell on one additional site.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia targeted the regional capital, Kharkiv, and seven other settlements, killing four people and injuring 14, including two children, aged 11 and 12, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian drones and artillery struck the Nikopol district, killing a 42-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, and injuring five others in the town of Marhanets, Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured five people in the city of Sloviansk and another civilian in the city of Kostiantynivka, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, six people were injured by Russian strikes on the Polohy and Zaporizhzhia districts, the local military administration reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured five people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russia also struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight on Nov. 24, targeting Donetsk, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. The situation was most severe in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where 60,000 consumers were left without electricity, the Energy Ministry reported.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Nov. 23, 2025. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration)

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,166,450 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,166,450 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 24.

The number includes 1,190 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,366 tanks, 23,620 armored fighting vehicles, 68,006 vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,626 artillery systems, 1,549 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,248 air defense systems, 428 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 83,769 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.