Ukrainian drones strike Russian oil, gas sites in Crimea and Siberia

Ukrainian forces hit four gas compressors in Russian-occupied Crimea and an oil refinery in the Siberian city of Tyumen on June 20, as Kyiv continues its campaign against Russia’s energy sector to throttle Moscow’s war machine.

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces launched a wave of drones at Russian-occupied territories, hitting four gas compressors in Crimea, a bridge across the Henichesk Strait that connects Crimea to occupied Kherson Oblast, and 13 other military facilities in the occupied territories, Commander Robert Brovdi, known by the call sign "Madyar," wrote on Telegram.

tting the Hlibivka underground gas storage facility in western Crimea on the evening of June 19. Smoke was also seen rising from the Tavriiska Thermal Power Plant in the city of Simferopol.

Kyiv aims to turn the peninsula "into an island," Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on June 17, by striking Russian supply chains to isolate Crimea from Russia.

Around 2,000 kilometers from Crimea, Ukrainian drones also attacked the Tyumen oil refinery, which processes 7.5 million to 9 million metric tons of crude oil per year, Serhii Sternenko, an advisor to Ukraine's defense minister, wrote on social media.

"Local residents reported hearing at least two explosions. Earlier, a drone alert had been declared in the city, and the plant was urgently releasing pressure from its system," he wrote.

The strike came just two days after Kyiv launched its biggest-ever drone attack on Moscow, hitting the capital's major oil refinery and igniting storage tanks and processing and refining units.

"This is an entirely justified response to Russian strikes on our cities and communities and another important result of our warriors' work against facilities that support Russia's war machine," President Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that "it is time to end this war."

Russia's oil output reportedly fell to a one-year low last month as Ukraine steps up its campaign on oil infrastructure.