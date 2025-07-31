Zelensky, Polish President-elect Nawrocki hold first call, discuss support, historical issues

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish President-elect Karol Nawrocki held their first phone conversation on July 31, marking the start of high-level engagement between Kyiv and Poland's incoming head of state.

Nawrocki emphasized that cooperation must be based on "mutual respect and genuine partnership," according to his spokesperson Rafal Leskiewicz.

"The president-elect confirmed continued support for Ukraine in connection with the ongoing war," Leskiewicz said.

"Russia is a neo-imperial and colonial state, ruled by a war criminal, Vladimir Putin. Therefore, Ukraine, fighting against the Kremlin regime, can count on Poland's support."

Zelensky thanked Poland for its backing since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"We value all the support Poland has provided – military, political, and humanitarian," he wrote on X. "We agreed to exchange visits… and will define formats of engagement that will bring real results for both our countries and our people."

One of the most sensitive topics discussed was the historical issues.

The Volyn massacres, which peaked in 1943-1944, took place in the Nazi-occupied territory of what is now western Ukraine during World War II. Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) members killed tens of thousands of Poles, while thousands of Ukrainians were killed in retaliation.

The issue remains a key point of tension between the two nations.

"Nawrocki stressed that he is the voice of a nation that demands a change in Ukraine's approach to important and so far unresolved historical issues," Leskiewicz said, adding that historical politics would remain a key subject of further dialogue.

Zelensky did not directly reference the Volyn issue but said both sides would continue discussions during upcoming diplomatic engagements.

The Polish and Ukrainian governments have made efforts to address the Volyn legacy, including exhumations and memorial initiatives. In January, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced a "breakthrough" in efforts to resolve the matter.

A trained historian and vocal advocate of historical recognition, Nawrocki has previously said Ukraine's approach to the Volyn events must change before it can join the EU.

Though supportive of Ukraine's sovereignty, Nawrocki has expressed opposition to Kyiv's accession to both the EU and NATO.