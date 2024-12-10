This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Confusion over Russian advances in Sumy Oblast, authorities deny border breach

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 10, 2024 7:53 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen guard an area at a destroyed border crossing point with Russia, in the Sumy region, on Aug. 14, 2024. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug, 14 that Ukrainian troops are "moving further" into Russia, as Kyiv's biggest cross-border attack stretched into a second week. The Ukrainian army entered Russia's Kursk region on Aug. 6, 2024. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Analysts from the crowd-sourced monitoring website DeepState Map reported on Dec. 10 that Russian forces had advanced in Sumy Oblast near the border village of Oleksandriya.

DeepState is a mapping project, independent but with close ties to the Defense Ministry, widely trusted as one of the most reliable sources of accurate information on territorial changes along the front line.

The map changes showed Russian forces occupying 2 square kilometers (0,8 square miles) in Sumy and advancing in the Kursk Oblast. These developments are reflected as of December 10.

Sumy Oblast authorities, including head of the Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh, rejected the notion that Russian forces had breached the border, calling the reports "fake" and describing them as disinformation.

"Now, there is no data from the military on the change of the situation on the border; the situation is controlled," Artyukh said.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Residents of the vulnerable border communities experience multiple attacks per day.

Ukraine peace talks could start this winter, Tusk says
Speaking during a government meeting, the Polish Prime Minister announced that Poland, set to assume the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union on Jan. 1, intends to play an active role in the talks.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.