Commander of Ukraine's elite police-formed brigade dies in car crash

Colonel Maksym Kazban, the commander of Ukraine's "Liut" (Fury) Assault Brigade of the National Police, was killed in a car crash in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's National Police reported on July 22.

Kazban was a veteran officer who led a unique front-line formation made up of Ukraine’s elite police forces.

The Liut Brigade, officially known as the United Assault Brigade of the National Police, was created in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion and has taken part in some of the war’s fiercest battles.

The head of Ukraine's National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, called Kazban's death an "irreparable loss" and described him as a man of honor and courage, "a true warrior and patriot of his country."

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed condolences over Kazban's passing in his evening address, saying Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko had reported the circumstances of the commander's death.

"It's a painful loss. He was a strong warrior, devoted to Ukraine and its defense," Zelensky said.

"He fought for Ukraine since 2014, serving in the Air Assault Forces and the Security Service's special forces. He took command of the Liut Brigade in 2024, which earned repeated thanks for its actions under his leadership."

According to the Liut Brigade, Kazban began his military career with the 79th Air Assault Brigade, taking part in key battles during Russia's initial invasion of eastern Ukraine.

Kazban later joined the "A" Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), where he participated in numerous combat missions against Russian proxy forces in eastern Ukraine in 2015.

The brigade said Kazban played a leading role in a special operation near Chornobaivka in Kherson Oblast in 2022 that caused significant losses to Russian forces.

Kazban became the first deputy commander of the Liut Brigade after the outbreak of the full-scale war in July 2023. He organized numerous assault missions and oversaw operations that led to the liberation of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Kazban was appointed Liut commander in September 2024. Under his leadership, the brigade was among the first to fight Russian forces in the Toretsk sector in Donetsk Oblast, enduring some of the fiercest battles without surrendering "a meter of ground," according to the brigade.

The commander had received numerous awards for his service, including the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi (2nd and 3rd class), the Medal "For Military Service to Ukraine," the SBU Badge "For Bravery," and the Commander-in-Chief's "Steel Cross." He was also twice awarded honorary firearms.

"Maksym Kazban was a model officer, a man of honor, an indomitable commander who led, took responsibility, and was always there for his men — both on the battlefield and in life," the brigade said in a statement. "He earned respect, trust, and admiration. His loss is deeply felt across the entire Liut family."