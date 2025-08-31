KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Civilian ship damaged after hitting unidentified explosive device in Black Sea near Odesa

1 min read
Avatar
by Yuliia Taradiuk
Civilian ship damaged after hitting unidentified explosive device in Black Sea near Odesa
The NS Pride ship. (Newshipping.net)

A civilian ship has been damaged after hitting an unidentified explosive device in the Black Sea, Suspilne reported on Aug. 31.

The vessel, a cargo ship named NS Pride flying the Belize flag, was near the Sea Port of Chornomorsk, close to Odesa, when it struck an unidentified explosive device.

It was not carrying any cargo at the time of the explosion. The ship remains afloat, with no casualties among the crew and no water ingress into the hull.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the actions of the Russian occupiers, a large number of explosive objects remain in the sea. And it is impossible to predict 100% (such situations) in the sea, where there is constant movement," a Ukrainian Navy spokesperson, Dmytro Pletenchuk, told Suspilne.

"We are doing everything necessary to protect civilian vessels from such dangers," he added.

It is reported that part of a Russian Shahed drone shot down previously detonated under the ship. Local Telegram channels suggested that the mines drifting in the sea could be the cause.

The Black Sea has been a major front of the full-scale war, where Ukraine has had to significantly cut down its exports via its pre-war main trade route due to Russian threats and attacks against civilian port infrastructure.

Russia says the quiet part out loud — war in Ukraine to continue, more mass bombings of cities
“Today we will clarify the tasks of the troop groups in the directions for the autumn period,” Valery Gerasimov said.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Article image
UkraineRussiaBlack SeaUkrainian NavyShips
Avatar
Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, August 31
Sunday, August 31
Show More

Editors' Picks