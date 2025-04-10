The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Chinese POW says he doesn’t want to return to Russia, hopes to go back to China

by Anna Fratsyvir April 10, 2025 10:28 PM 2 min read
Chinese passports of the two Chinese nationals captured by Ukraine after fighting for the Russian military. Photo published on April 9, 2025. (SBU)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Chinese soldier captured while fighting alongside Russian forces said he wants to return to China rather than go to Russia, according to a new interrogation video published on April 10 by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine on April 8 announced the capture of two Chinese fighters operating with Russian units near the villages of Tarasivka and Bilohorivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carried out its first interrogation of the prisoners on April 9.

In the latest video of the questioning, the Chinese national told the SBU that his unit was commanded by a Russian officer and described the conditions under which he was captured.

"When we hid in a wooden shelter, a drone attacked us and damaged my weapon," the prisoner said. He identified his weapon as a Kalashnikov AK-74 and said he was accompanied by a Russian soldier during the attack.

The captured fighter also said that he was treated better in Ukrainian custody than during his time with Russian forces.

"Here in Ukraine they feed me better than in Russia, and treat me better. It is safer here," he answered.

When asked about a possible prisoner exchange, the man said he did not want to return to Russia.

"I would prefer to go to China," he said, adding that he had once contacted his parents but did not tell them where he was, to avoid causing them worry. The soldier also said he rarely had access to the internet.

The involvement of Chinese nationals in Russia’s war against Ukraine appears to be part of a "systemic" recruitment effort, Zelensky said on April 10.

The SBU is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Chinese nationals' presence in Russian military units. According to a Ukrainian intelligence document obtained by the Kyiv Independent on April 9, at least 163 Chinese nationals are serving in Russia's armed forces.

‘Putin is pure evil’ — Trump’s spiritual advisor on Russia’s war against Ukraine
When U.S. President Donald Trump paused military aid to Ukraine last month, the man described as his “spiritual advisor,” Pastor Mark Burns, backed the decision. This week, Burns is urging him to send Kyiv more tanks, fighter jets, and air defense. “I now believe that supporting Ukraine is America
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Most popular

News Feed

8:56 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile attack kills 1, injures 8 in Dnipro.

The strike destroyed part of a storage facility belonging to Biosphere Corporation, a Ukrainian manufacturer of household goods. Company founder Andrii Zdesenko said the attack caused serious damage.
7:57 PM
Video

Chinese POWs captured by Ukraine: What we know so far.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has carried out the first interrogation of two Chinese nationals captured while fighting for Russia in Ukraine, it announced on April 9. Here’s everything we know so far about the two POWs, as well as more than 160 other Chinese nationals reportedly serving in Russia’s Armed Forces, according to the documents seen by the Kyiv Independent.
5:46 PM

Fire breaks out at major Russian refinery in Khabarovsk Krai.

The blaze broke out in one of the facility’s technological units after gasoline reportedly leaked from a column and ignited, sources told the channel. According to Russian emergency services cited by the pro-government outlet Interfax, the fire spread across an area of approximately 100 square meters.
5:22 PM

Moldovan FM invites Musk to see impact of US aid amid USAID freeze.

Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi has extended a public invitation to Elon Musk to visit the country and see firsthand the impact of U.S. development aid, following the Trump administration’s suspension of USAID programs worldwide.
4:48 PM

Estonia passes law targeting Moscow-linked church ties.

The legislation aims to prevent foreign influence in Estonia’s religious sphere if it threatens national security, constitutional order, or public order, or if it promotes military aggression or incites war, according to the parliament’s press service.
MORE NEWS

