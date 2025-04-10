The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Chinese fighters in Russia's ranks reflect 'systemic' recruitment, Zelensky says

by Anna Fratsyvir April 10, 2025 5:37 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelenskyy / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The involvement of Chinese nationals in Russia’s war against Ukraine appears to be part of a “systemic” recruitment effort organized by Moscow, not isolated incidents, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 10.

His comments came after Ukrainian forces captured two Chinese fighters near the villages of Tarasivka and Bilohorivka in Donetsk Oblast.

“We continue to clarify all the circumstances of the involvement of Chinese citizens in the Russian occupation contingent,” Zelensky said in a statement. “It is obvious that these are not isolated cases, but a systemic Russian operation, including on the territory and under the jurisdiction of China, aimed at recruiting citizens of that country for war.”

According to Zelensky, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) is conducting procedural actions with the captured individuals and analyzing further intelligence related to other potential Chinese nationals participating in Russia’s military operations.

Zelensky emphasized the need for global vigilance to prevent Russia from expanding the scope of the war.

“We must do everything necessary to ensure that Russia has no such opportunities to draw others into and prolong this war,” he said.

Beijing previously responded to the reports by saying it was “verifying” claims that two Chinese nationals had been captured fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian reiterated that Chinese citizens are prohibited from participating in foreign armed conflicts.

China, which presents itself as a neutral party in the war, has become the Kremlin’s largest supplier of dual-use goods critical to weapons manufacturing.

Unlike North Korean troops, who have reportedly fought on Russian territory, the Chinese nationals were captured inside Ukraine—potentially signaling a new level of foreign involvement. According to a Ukrainian intelligence document reviewed by the Kyiv Independent on April 9, at least 163 Chinese nationals were serving in Russia’s armed forces as of early April.

Author: Anna Fratsyvir

5:46 PM

Fire breaks out at major Russian refinery in Khabarovsk Krai.

The blaze broke out in one of the facility’s technological units after gasoline reportedly leaked from a column and ignited, sources told the channel. According to Russian emergency services cited by the pro-government outlet Interfax, the fire spread across an area of approximately 100 square meters.
5:22 PM

Moldovan FM invites Musk to see impact of US aid amid USAID freeze.

Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi has extended a public invitation to Elon Musk to visit the country and see firsthand the impact of U.S. development aid, following the Trump administration’s suspension of USAID programs worldwide.
4:48 PM

Estonia passes law targeting Moscow-linked church ties.

The legislation aims to prevent foreign influence in Estonia’s religious sphere if it threatens national security, constitutional order, or public order, or if it promotes military aggression or incites war, according to the parliament’s press service.
