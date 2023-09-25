Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Canadian House Speaker apologizes for honoring Nazi unit veteran during Zelensky's visit

by Martin Fornusek September 25, 2023 6:56 PM 2 min read
Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada Anthony Rota speaks during a joint press conference held with Speaker of the Albanian Parliament Lindita Nikolla after a meeting in Tirana, Albania on Oct. 12, 2022. (Photo credit: Olsi Shehu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada's Speaker of the House Anthony Rota apologized on Sept. 24 for honoring a man who fought for a Nazi unit in World War II during a Ukrainian delegation's visit .

Rota praised 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, a Ukrainian-Canadian from Ontario, during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Ottawa, calling him a war hero "who fought (for) the Ukrainian independence against the Russians, and continues to support the troops today."

Hunka, who attended the event, had been part of the First Ukrainian Division, a voluntary unit that was under the command of the Nazis. He received two standing ovations in both Zelensky and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's presence.

Rota's statement was criticized by Jewish groups, who said Hunka had been a member of a Waffen-SS unit.

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, an organization dedicated to studying the Holocaust and combatting anti-semitism, said Hunka's "crimes against humanity (as part of the unit) during the Holocaust are well-documented."

“In my remarks following the address of the President of Ukraine, I recognized an individual in the gallery. I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so,” Rota said in a statement.

“I particularly want to extend my deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. I accept full responsibility for my actions.”

"This initiative was entirely my own, the individual in question being from my riding (district) and having been brought to my attention," he added, clarifying that neither other parliamentarians nor the Ukrainian delegation were informed of Rota's plan to honor Hunka.

The Canadian Prime Minister's Office confirmed that Rota's decision to honor Hunka was entirely his own, and that neither the Office nor the Ukrainian delegation were informed.

The 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS was formed in 1943. It was composed largely of Western Ukrainian and Slovak volunteers and was renamed the First Ukrainian Division before surrendering to the Western Allies in 1945.

The unit has been accused of murdering Polish and Jewish civilians but has never been found guilty of war crimes by a tribunal.

While some ethnic Ukrainians fought under the Nazi command, millions more served under the Soviet Red Army against Nazi Germany.

Others were members of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, a faction that fought the Axis, the Soviets, and the Polish resistance on various occasions during their existence.

Zelensky addresses Canada’s parliament as Trudeau pledges more aid
President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Canadian Parliament on Sept. 22 after his talks with the country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In his welcoming words at the House of Commons, Trudeau announced further aid for Ukraine, including 650 million Canadian dollars ($480 million) for 50 armored…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.