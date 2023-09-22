Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky addresses Canada's parliament as Trudeau pledges more aid

by Martin Fornusek September 22, 2023 9:58 PM 3 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a bilateral meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Photo credit: Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Canadian Parliament on Sept. 22 after his talks with the country's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In his welcoming words at the House of Commons, Trudeau announced further aid for Ukraine, including 650 million Canadian dollars ($480 million) for 50 armored vehicles and training on F-16 fighter jets.

The funds will be used over the period of three years, and the vehicles, including medical evacuation vehicles, will be built in Canada.

Trudeau praised Zelensky and Ukraine for their "fierce" resistance against Russian aggression, adding that the Ukrainian people are "holding the rule-based order in the balance."

When addressing the parliament, Zelensky said Russia is committing genocide against the Ukrainian people.

"When we call on the world to help us, it is not just an ordinary conflict, it is about saving the lives of millions of people," Zelensky said, reminding the human loss and destruction in Mariupol, Bakhmut, Volnovakha, and other Ukrainian cities.

Canada pledges nearly $25 million to bolster Ukraine’s air defense
Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair announced on Sept. 17 that Canada will provide $33 million CAD ($24.4 million) to a U.K.-led partnership delivering much-needed air defense equipment to Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

The president said that throughout history, Canada has always stood on the "side of freedom and justice."

"Justice is not an empty word in Canada... you are always on the right side of history."

Zelensky stressed that Ottawa's support, including air defense, armored vehicles, artillery shells, and demining equipment, is saving thousands of Ukrainian lives.

He also thanked Canada for helping Ukraine to reduce its dependency on Russian nuclear fuel.

Zelensky said that during their earlier meeting today, he and Trudeau discussed a Canadian initiative in the Group of Seven (G7) to confiscate Russian assets and use them for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Western countries have frozen around $300 billion of Russia's Central Bank assets since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv and its partners have been seeking ways to use them to fund Ukraine's recovery.

Zelensky arrived in Ottawa late on Sept. 21 for his first official visit to Canada since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The trip followed his earlier visit to New York where Zelensky addressed the U.N. General Assembly and the Security Council. The president then headed to Washington, D.C., where he held talks with members of the U.S. Congress, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and President Joe Biden.

Oleg Sukhov: The West lacks political will to ensure Ukraine’s victory
As President Volodymyr Zelensky makes a long-awaited trip to the U.S., the White House is set to announce a new $325 million military aid package. According to reports, it will again be missing the much-desired ATACMS long-range missiles, which Kyiv says may turn the tide of Russia’s ongoing
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.