News Feed, War, Ukraine, Canada's help to Ukraine, Russia, Military equipment
Canada ships first armored combat support vehicles to Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova October 28, 2024 3:39 AM 2 min read
Canada has handed over the first batch of LAV armored vehicles to Ukraine after training Ukrainian crews in Germany. (CAF with Ukraine / X) 
Canada has provided Ukraine with a new shipment of Light Armored Vehicles (LAVs) 6.0 ACSV specially configured as ambulances, the Canadian Armed Forces’ Operation UNIFIER announced on Oct. 26.

Armored Combat Support Vehicles (ACSVs) are an extension of the existing LAV 6.0 family of vehicles in service with the Canadian army.

Although the exact number of vehicles remains unknown, this delivery comes after extensive training for Ukrainian personnel in Germany.

This contribution is part of Canada’s ongoing military assistance to Ukraine, which has amounted to nearly $4.5 billion since 2022. In September 2023, Canada committed to transferring 50 LAV 6.0 ACSV to Ukraine over a three-year period, as part of a $650 million investment in military aid.

Earlier this year, Canada announced additional support, including 80,840 CRV-7 rocket motors, 1,300 warheads, machine guns and pistols, and M113 chassis.

Canada has placed no geographical restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Canadian-donated tanks and armored vehicles. This policy positions Canada among the countries—including Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.—that have approved using most Western-supplied equipment in Ukraine’s current operations in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Author: Olena Goncharova
