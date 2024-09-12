The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Canada to host conference on release of captured, deported Ukrainians in October

by Kateryna Denisova September 12, 2024 11:25 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian service members released from Russian captivity on Jan. 3, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada will host a conference in late October on one of the points of Ukraine's peace formula pertaining to the release of Ukrainian captives and those deported by Russia, the Presidential Office announced on Sept. 12.

The release of prisoners and deportees is the fourth point of President Volodymyr Zelensky's 10-point plan, which also calls for the expulsion of all Russian forces from Ukrainian territory.

The first "thematic" conference dedicated to the third point of the peace formula, energy security, was held online in August. Kyiv aims to formulate joint positions with foreign partners that could be presented to Russia at the second peace summit.

The Canadian conference, co-hosted by Norway, will take place on Oct. 30-31.

"We must find a solution for all groups held by Russia: civilians, prisoners of war and children," said Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak, who held an online meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

The parties also discussed the format of the event, its agenda, the list of countries to be invited, and the expected result, according to the Presidential Office.

Kyiv aims to conduct an all-for-all prisoner exchange, which was one of the subjects at Ukraine's peace summit in Switzerland in mid-June. Neither Russia nor Ukraine disclosed how many POWs are in captivity.  The numbers are estimated in the thousands for both sides.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
