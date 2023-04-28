Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Bulgarian Foreign Minister: Bulgaria faces 'unprecedented increase' in Russian hybrid attacks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 28, 2023 3:01 AM 1 min read
Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nikolay Milkov holds a press conference before the Western Balkans Summit at the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Berlin, Germany on Oct. 21, 2022. (Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Acting Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nikolay Milkov said Russian hybrid attacks have increased, according to Bulgarian news agency Novinite.

The increase in hybrid attacks is "aimed at undermining Bulgaria's stability and thereby (its) democratic values and processes," Milkov said during a security conference on April 27.

"Russia uses a full arsenal of hybrid tactics, instrumentalization of energy and basic food supplies, cyber activities of control over sensitive technologies, unprecedented strengthening of propaganda aimed at internal political destabilization of our societies — provoking discontent and reducing solidarity with Ukraine," Milkov said.

Milkov added that Bulgaria will reach the 2 percent threshold of military spending next year.

On March 26, the Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA) registered more than 300 cyber attacks in the first two months of 2023.

According to the response team, these attacks are a key strategy of Russia's war on Ukraine and have been used to destabilize the country and undermine support for Ukraine.

Neighboring Moldova has also been the target of Russian hybrid attacks aimed at destabilizing the country and decreasing support for Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
