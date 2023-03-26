Over 300 cyber attacks registered in Ukraine in January-February

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA), a body of the State Special Communications Services, registered more than 300 cyber attacks in the first two months of 2023.

“This is almost half of the number registered in the same period last year, when Russia was preparing for a full-scale invasion and hacker activity was abnormally high," reads the statement.

Since the beginning of this year, CERT-UA has recorded an increase in the number of attacks aimed at data espionage with a focus on maintaining permanent access to CERT-UA data.

The organization indicated that the malware used by Russian hackers mainly includes programs for data collection and remote access to users' devices.

“This may be one of the signs that Russia is preparing for a protracted war,” according to the experts.