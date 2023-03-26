Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Over 300 cyber attacks registered in Ukraine in January-February

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 26, 2023 5:40 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA), a body of the State Special Communications Services, registered more than 300 cyber attacks in the first two months of 2023.

“This is almost half of the number registered in the same period last year, when Russia was preparing for a full-scale invasion and hacker activity was abnormally high," reads the statement.

Since the beginning of this year, CERT-UA has recorded an increase in the number of attacks aimed at data espionage with a focus on maintaining permanent access to CERT-UA data.

The organization indicated that the malware used by Russian hackers mainly includes programs for data collection and remote access to users' devices.

“This may be one of the signs that Russia is preparing for a protracted war,” according to the experts.

French general: Ukraine carried out 'cyber defense revolution'
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.