Budapest 'closing the door' on Russia, Hungary's defense minister says

Budapest is "closing the door" on Russia and more closely aligning with its allies, Hungarian Defense Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi said July 14, according to Telex.

"We are closing the door in the face of the Russians," he said, adding that "it is necessary to see the interests and values ​​of the nation and allies."

Hungary's government, led by Prime Minister Peter Magyar, has taken a more pro-European position than its predecessors. Former leader Viktor Orban was widely regarded as one of the most Russia-friendly leaders in Europe.

Now that Hungary has moved away from Moscow, Russia's secret service has "tried to come in through the back door," Ruszin-Szendi said.

Trust in Hungary's alliances must also be rebuilt, as the country's interests coincide with those of its partners, he said at a conference.

Budapest is focused on Russia's war against Ukraine and the U.S.-Iran war, Ruszin-Szendi added.

Hungary's new leadership has taken a more constructive approach towards Ukraine and Europe while remaining cautious.

On June 19, authorities overturned a nine-month-long ban on Ukrainian media imposed by the former administration, as the country seeks to mend ties with Ukraine, Hungarian Social Relations and Culture Minister Zoltan Tarr announced.

Meanwhile, at a meeting of EU leaders on June 18, Magyar insisted the bloc reduce the urgency of advancing Ukraine's EU accession process.

