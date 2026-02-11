Explosions reported in Lviv as Russia launches hypersonic Kinzhal missiles

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions were reported in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Feb. 11, amid reports of Russia launching hypersonic Kinzhal missiles.

Kyiv Independent reporters on the ground reported hearing two explosions around 2:50 p.m. local time.

Ukraine's Air Force earlier reported that missiles were heading toward the city.

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovy said the resident could hear Ukraine's air defence operations in the city at the time.

There are currently no reports on damage or casualties.