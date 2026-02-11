KI logo
War

Explosions reported in Lviv as Russia launches hypersonic Kinzhal missiles

1 min read
Avatar
by Yuliia Taradiuk
Explosions reported in Lviv as Russia launches hypersonic Kinzhal missiles
The old town skyline from High Castle Park in Lviv, Ukraine, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 (Christopher Occhicone/Bloomberg via Getty) Images

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions were reported in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Feb. 11, amid reports of Russia launching hypersonic Kinzhal missiles.

Kyiv Independent reporters on the ground reported hearing two explosions around 2:50 p.m. local time.

Ukraine's Air Force earlier reported that missiles were heading toward the city.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovy said the resident could hear Ukraine's air defence operations in the city at the time.

There are currently no reports on damage or casualties.

read also

‘Russian army is not preparing to stop’ — 3 toddlers among 9 killed in attacks on Ukraine over past day
Russia launched 129 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 112.
The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
UkraineRussiaMissile attackLviv OblastAir defenseUkrainian Air Force
Avatar
Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, February 11
Show More

Editors' Picks