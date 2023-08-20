Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Bloomberg: Russian security hardliners want Shoigu and Gerasimov gone, new mobilization wave

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 20, 2023 11:30 PM 2 min read
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, flanked by Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, during the naval parade on Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg on July 31, 2022. (AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance


Hardline members of Russia's security apparatus remain in favor of dismissing current Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Staff chief Valerii Gerasimov, Bloomberg reported on Aug. 20 citing undisclosed five people "with knowledge of the situation."

The faction also supports introducing full-scale mobilization and martial law to Russia , For now, there is currently no indication that Putin will take any such steps, Bloomberg noted.

According to the outlet, today’s Russian elite was appalled by Putin’s weak response to the rebellion of the Wagner mercenary group and its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The detention of Igor ‘Strelkov’ Girkin, a Russian war criminal and a former commander of Russian proxy forces in occupied Donetsk Oblast, on July 21 by Russian Investigative Committee officers, fueled tensions even more.

Before he was arrested, Girkin had wrote on his Telegram channel that  Russia “will not survive another six years of power of this useless coward."

As Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine approaches its 18-month anniversary, tensions continue to build in Russia between factions tussling for resources and political favor from the Kremlin. For Putin himself, the main question is often seen to be one of a choice between competence and loyalty to him as leader.

Putin cracks down on pro-war opposition as all-out war falters
After Russian dictator Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, he swiftly eliminated the liberal anti-war opposition. But Putin now faces a threat from the other side – pro-war hawks who criticize Russia’s political and military leadership for mishandling the wa…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
