News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Volodymyr Zelensky, Joe Biden, Security agreements
Blinken: Zelensky, Biden may meet to sign security agreement in 'coming weeks'

by Kateryna Hodunova May 15, 2024 5:40 PM 2 min read
Illustrative image: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden meet in the Oval Office of the White House on Dec. 12, 2023. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky could meet with U.S. President Joe Biden to sign a bilateral security agreement in the "coming weeks," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on May 15.

Over 30 countries have joined the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine so far. The U.K., Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Finland, and Latvia have already signed bilateral agreements with Kyiv.

Apart from the U.S., negotiations with Estonia, Spain, and the Czech Republic are reportedly underway.

The fourth round of talks with Washington was held on May 6, the Presidential Office reported.

During a joint press briefing with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Blinken said the bilateral agreement terms are "almost approved."

Kuleba added that a "trusting dialogue" has been established between Zelensky and Biden.

The minister also hopes that the parties will have an opportunity to discuss necessary issues and sign the agreement. Kuleba did not yet reveal the potential date of the presidents' meeting.

Ukraine Weekly By Olga Rudenko

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said earlier that Ukraine expected to finalize the agreement with the U.S. in May.

G7 members presented their plan for long-term security commitments for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius in early July last year.

Under this plan, individual countries would provide bilateral support to help Kyiv repel the ongoing Russian invasion and deter any future aggression.

The security guarantees would entail explicit and long-lasting obligations, as well as bolster Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. The guarantees would also cover sanctions, financial aid, and post-war reconstruction.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
1:34 PM

Ukraine deploys more forces to Kharkiv Oblast.

More Ukrainian forces are being deployed to Kharkiv Oblast amid Russia's offensive in the region, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on May 15, following a meeting with top military commanders.
12:57 PM

Mayor: No plans to evacuate Kharkiv.

Speaking on national TV, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said around 6,000 people from the surrounding oblast who lived closer to the front lines had been taken to the city and housed in dormitories.
