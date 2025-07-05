General Staff: Russia has lost 1,025,260 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,025,260 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 5.

The number includes 1,050 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,990 tanks, 22,953 armored fighting vehicles, 54,148 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,921 artillery systems, 1,428 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,191 air defense systems, 420 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 43,609 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.