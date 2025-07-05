Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,025,260 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,025,260 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Destroyed Russian tanks are lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in the Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,025,260 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 5.

The number includes 1,050 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,990 tanks, 22,953 armored fighting vehicles, 54,148 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,921 artillery systems, 1,428 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,191 air defense systems, 420 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 43,609 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine strikes deep into Russia with drones, targets airfields after record Kyiv barrage
The Russian Defense Ministry reported a total of 42 drones destroyed, with 37 of them intercepted in three regions bordering Ukraine: Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Article image
RussiaUkraineWarRussian lossesGeneral Staff
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, July 5
Saturday, July 5
Show More

Editors' Picks