Ukraine's army chief warns of new Russian offensives in northeast as he visits Kharkiv Oblast front

Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, said on July 5 that he had visited the front line in Kharkiv Oblast, warning of a growing threat of renewed Russian offensives in northeastern Ukraine.

According to Syrskyi, Russian troops are ramping up attacks in the sector using large numbers of troops. Over the past week, Ukrainian troops have repelled more than 60 Russian assaults in the area, with "about a dozen battles continuing to rage every day," Syrskyi said.

"Russian forces are trying to overwhelm us with quantity, but we must be vigilant and apply effective tactical and technological solutions to prevent the invaders from advancing," he said in a Telegram post.

Syrskyi said he had reviewed battlefield situation in the area, identifying unit needs, and issuing updated tactical orders.

Syrskyi said he was coordinating closely with Joint Forces Commander Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi.

Kharkiv Oblast, located in northeastern Ukraine, borders Russia and includes the country's second-largest city. It has been a frequent target of Russian assaults and missile attacks since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Since Ukraine's successful counteroffensive in the northeast in the fall of 2022, Russia has occupied less than 5% of Kharkiv Oblast, along the region's eastern edge.

In spring 2024, Russian forces opened a new front in the north of Kharkiv Oblast, near the town of Vovchansk, but were pushed back by Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian battlefield monitoring platform DeepState reported on July 4 that Russian forces had advanced up to 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) into Kharkiv Oblast near the border village of Milove, opening yet another front in the northeast.

The estimated Russian advance in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, as of July 5, 2025. (DeepState / OpenStreetMaps)

On July 4, Pavlo Shamshyn, spokesperson for Ukraine's operational-tactical group "Kharkiv," said that the number of Russian assault operations in the sector had sharply increased.

Fighting remains intense near the town of Vovchansk and surrounding villages. Shamshin said Russian troops are advancing in small groups of three to 10 soldiers, relying on drone support.

Andrii Pomahaibus, chief of staff of Ukraine's 13th National Guard Khartiia Brigade, said in May that Russia had been massing forces near the border, possibly preparing for a new offensive in the sector.

Despite repeated calls from Ukraine, the U.S., and European leaders for an unconditional ceasefire, Russia has continued ground attacks along the front and long-range missile and drone strikes targeting Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.