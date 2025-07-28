Become a member
Blackout, explosions reported in occupied Donetsk amid Ukrainian drone attack

2 min read
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
A fire reportedly burns in Donetsk amid a Ukrainian drone attack on the occupied city late on July 28, 2025. (Screenshot/Typychnyi Donetsk/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions and fires were reported in Donetsk, followed by a blackout amid an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on the occupied city just before midnight on July 28.

Ukrainian strike drones attacked several cities in occupied Donetsk Oblast, Russian state media reported, citing local authorities.

Debris and drone fragments were found throughout the city as approximately 20 drones were shot down over Donetsk, local media reported on July 28, and just after midnight the next day.

A house is reportedly on fire in the city's northwestern Kuibyshivskyi district, and a residential building was hit in Donetsk's Kyivskyi district.

An office building was damaged, and an electrical substation in Donetsk Oblast was targeted in the drone attack, local media claimed.

Ukraine's military has not commented on the attack, and the claims could not be independently verified.

Ukraine regularly targets Russian military infrastructure in its occupied territories and deep within Russia in an effort to reduce Moscow's fighting power as it continues to wage its war.

On July 22, Ukrainian drones reportedly struck the city of Novocherkassk in Russia's Rostov Oblast, while a Ukrainian official said that a railway hub used by the Russian army was targeted.

Amid reported Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia, a fire broke out at a train station in the village of Kamenolomni in Rostov Oblast overnight July 21.

A map showing Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast as of 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)
UkraineDonetskDonetsk OblastRussian occupationRussiaDrone attackBlackout
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

