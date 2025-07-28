Blackout, explosions reported in occupied Donetsk amid Ukrainian drone attack

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions and fires were reported in Donetsk, followed by a blackout amid an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on the occupied city just before midnight on July 28.

Ukrainian strike drones attacked several cities in occupied Donetsk Oblast, Russian state media reported, citing local authorities.

Debris and drone fragments were found throughout the city as approximately 20 drones were shot down over Donetsk, local media reported on July 28, and just after midnight the next day.

A house is reportedly on fire in the city's northwestern Kuibyshivskyi district, and a residential building was hit in Donetsk's Kyivskyi district.

An office building was damaged, and an electrical substation in Donetsk Oblast was targeted in the drone attack, local media claimed.

Ukraine's military has not commented on the attack, and the claims could not be independently verified.

Ukraine regularly targets Russian military infrastructure in its occupied territories and deep within Russia in an effort to reduce Moscow's fighting power as it continues to wage its war.

On July 22, Ukrainian drones reportedly struck the city of Novocherkassk in Russia's Rostov Oblast, while a Ukrainian official said that a railway hub used by the Russian army was targeted.

Amid reported Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia, a fire broke out at a train station in the village of Kamenolomni in Rostov Oblast overnight July 21.