Biden’s 2024 budget includes more aid to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 10, 2023 3:09 AM 2 min read
US President Joe Biden speaks about his proposed Federal budget for the fiscal year 2024 at the Finishing Trades Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 9, 2023. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Biden administration is asking Congress for more than $6 billion in assistance to support the war effort in Ukraine in the 2024 fiscal year as Russia's full-scale invasion continues with little sign of letting up.

The White House has allocated $6 billion to assist Ukraine, NATO, and European allies "by prioritizing funding to enhance the capabilities and readiness of the United States, allies, and partner forces in the face of continued Russian aggression," according to the budget document.

The budget also includes $63.1 billion for the State Department and USAID, which is close to a $5 million increase from last year's enacted budget. According to the State Department, $1.7 billion will be allocated to support Ukraine and other partners affected by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The requested aid for Ukraine also includes $753 million to help the country “counter Russian malign influence and to meet emerging needs related to security, energy, cybersecurity, disinformation, macroeconomic stabilization, and civil society resilience.”

The White House's request emphasizes the U.S.'s commitment to stand with Ukraine as long as needed.

“This Budget cements our commitment to confronting global challenges and keeping America safe,” U.S. President Joe Biden wrote as part of the introduction of the budget.

“It outlines crucial investments to outcompete with China globally and to continue support for Ukraine in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression.”

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. has provided more than $75 billion in humanitarian, financial, and military support to Ukraine, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

Of that total, the Biden administration has directed more than $31 billion in security assistance to Kyiv and NATO allies, per Congressional Research Service data.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
