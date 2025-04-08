The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Belgium, Bucha, Ukraine, War, Russian war crimes, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

'We will not look away' — Belgian PM visits Bucha

by Yuliia Taradiuk April 8, 2025 1:18 PM 2 min read
Prime Minister Bart De Wever during a a diplomatic visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday 08 April 2025 (Justin Yau / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever, Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, and Defense Minister Theo Francken, arrived in Kyiv on April 8, meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The delegation also visited Bucha, a suburb northwest of Kyiv which became a symbol of Russian war crimes after mass graves were uncovered in April 2022 following its liberation by Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office has documented over 1,400 civilian killings in the Bucha District, including 637 in Bucha itself. Among the victims were 37 children. Many were executed, their bodies left on the streets or buried in mass graves.

Prevot said on his social media that their visit is "more than a symbolic gesture."

"Today, we honor the victims. We stand with the survivors. And we reaffirm this: Belgium stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. Justice must prevail. And we will not look away," Prevot said in a post on social media.

The Kremlin has long-used Bucha in state propaganda, denying the extensively documented crimes committed by Russian forces.

Ukraine marked the third anniversary of the Bucha tragedy on March 31, with European parliamentary leaders visiting the suburb.

"The brutality of March 2022 is not hearsay," Prevot said. "It is fact. Documented by satellite images, forensic experts, survivors’ testimonies, and the tireless work of the UN, ICC, and NGOs.

"And yet, Russia still tries to deny it, spinning lies, peddling disinformation, calling Bucha a hoax. But no lie can erase the truth written in blood," he added.

"Bucha is not an isolated case. From Mariupol to Izium, from Kramatorsk to Kherson, the pattern is the same: terror, torture, mass killings. These are not tragic mistakes of war. They are war crimes. Systematic. Calculated. Deliberate."

Trump ‘not happy’ with Russian bombing of Ukraine, says he ‘doesn’t know what’s happening there’
Trump has expressed frustration with Russia’s deadly missile attacks on Ukraine but has yet to take any concrete action against the Kremlin.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Yuliia Taradiuk

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.