Hello, this is Kateryna Hodunova reporting from Kyiv on day 1,374 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces, including the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment, repelled a Russian offensive near Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, regaining control of the area, the Southern Defense Forces said Nov. 28.

At the same time, three military sources told Ukrainian outlet Hromadske that Russian troops had been spotted on the outskirts of Huliaipole, and that the 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade had already engaged in gunfights with Russian forces within the town.

Ukrainian forces repelled 20 Russian assaults over the past day in this sector of the front line near the settlements of Zatyshshia, Solodke, Chervone, as well as in the directions of Dobropillia, Priluky, Varvarivka, and Huliaipole.

The Southern Defense Forces said on Nov. 26 the situation in the Huliaipole sector of Zaporizhzhia Oblast remains difficult, but Ukrainian troops are not surrounded.

Ukraine strikes Saratov oil refinery, airfield in Russian-occupied Crimea, Ukraine's General Staff says

Last updated 12:12 p.m. Kyiv time.

Ukrainian forces struck the Saratov oil refinery, a drone storage facility at an airfield in Russian-occupied Crimea and other military targets overnight on Nov. 28, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

Ukraine struck the Saratov oil refinery, a facility that produces more than 20 petroleum products and supplies the Russian army. The strike sparked a fire at the site, though the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, according to the report.

During the attack, Ukrainian forces also targeted a drone storage facility at the Saky airfield in the village of Novofedorivka, Crimea.

Russian air defenses at the site were destroyed, including Pantsir S1 and Tor-M2 missile systems. Following the neutralization of the air defenses, Ukrainian troops destroyed the hangar storing long-range Forpost and Orion drones.

In addition to targeting Russian territory and Crimea, Ukrainian forces attacked concentrations of Russian troops and fuel and lubricant depots in Russian-occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

'If you give your life, you live forever' — North Korean soldiers in Ukraine encouraged to use grenades to avoid capture, media reports

Last updated 10:37 a.m. Kyiv time.

North Korea is encouraging its troops in Ukraine to use grenades to kill themselves if capture is imminent, praising such actions as heroic, Daily NK reported on Nov. 27, citing undisclosed sources.

The North Korean military is highlighting the "heroic services" of soldiers who blew themselves up in Ukraine rather than be taken prisoner, a Daily NK source said. According to the media outlet, such messaging is delivered during political classes held for soldiers at least twice a week.

During these sessions, instructors claim the North Korean army "achieved a record of distinction unmatched even by the Russian soldiers," while praising the dedication of troops who died carrying out the orders of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

The military also promotes slogans glorifying such sacrifices, including "if you give your life, you live forever," and "let's learn from the warriors who blew themselves up."

At least 1 killed, 20 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least one person has been killed and 20 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Nov. 28.

Russia launched an Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 72 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 63 drones. Nine drones and one missile made it through, striking five locations, while debris from downed drones fell on one additional site.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian glide bomb killed a 61-year-old man and injured a 52-year-old woman in the Pokrov community, Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured 13 people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 52-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy suffered injuries as a result of the Russian attack against the village of Motuzivka, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Sumy Oblast, Russia targeted the Seredyna-Buda community, injuring two women, aged 44 and 49, the local military administration reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured one person in the city of Sloviansk and another in the city of Kostiantynivka, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,170,790 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,170,790 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 28.

The number includes 1,100 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,380 tanks, 23,643 armored fighting vehicles, 68,399 vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,730 artillery systems, 1,550 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,253 air defense systems, 430 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 85,237 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.