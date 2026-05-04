Belarus develops military training grounds and logistics routes in cooperation with Russia, border officials say

Belarus continues expanding military-related infrastructure that could support Russian operations, even though Moscow does not currently have enough troops stationed there to launch a new offensive against Ukraine, Kyiv's State Border Guard Service said on May 4.

State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said Belarus is developing logistics routes, training grounds, and other infrastructure in coordination with Russia, warning that Minsk remains aligned with Moscow’s war effort.

Demchenko said the current Russian troop presence in Belarus does not pose an immediate direct threat, but stressed that the infrastructure being built could be activated by Russia at any time.

He said Ukrainian intelligence, the Defense Ministry, and border guards are closely monitoring the situation and would detect any movement of Russian forces into Belarus.

Demchenko added that Ukraine’s priority is to repel any potential incursion and respond to provocations, particularly near the Belarusian border.

The warning follows recent statements by President Volodymyr Zelensky about unusual activity along the Belarusian border, as well as reports that a balloon entering Ukrainian airspace from Belarus was used to relay signals for Russian attacks.

The development also comes just days after Belarus confirmed it would enforce Russian conscription-related travel bans at its border.