Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Belarus claims Polish helicopter violated its airspace, Poland denies

by Martin Fornusek September 28, 2023 10:43 PM 2 min read
Military Mi-8 helicopter flies during the parade Strong White and Red (colors of the Polish national flag) to celebrate Polish Army Day on Wislostrada Street in the center of Warsaw, the capital of Poland, on Aug. 15, 2023. Illustration purposes only. (Photo credit: Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Belarusian Defense Ministry claimed that a Polish helicopter entered its airspace on Sept. 28, which Warsaw denies.

"At around 15:20, the aircraft crossed the border of the Republic of Belarus, flying into a depth of up to one and a half kilometers," the ministry's press service said.

"At 16:22, the helicopter violated the state border again, flying 300 meters deep."

Belarus said that it had scrambled its military aircraft in response.

"Today's statement by the Belarusian side about the alleged crossing of the border by a Polish helicopter is false," the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland said in response.

"The Polish military, contrary to the constant provocations by the Republic of Belarus, respects and complies with all provisions and regulations regarding the inviolability of borders."

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said it had summoned Polish charge d'affaires in the country, Martin Wojciechowski, in protest to the alleged incident.

Tensions between NATO member Poland and the Kremlin's ally Belarus have surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The situation escalated further after thousands of Wagner Group mercenaries relocated to Belarus following their short-lived rebellion against Moscow, leading Warsaw to reinforce its military presence at the border.

Poland accused Belarus of violating its airspace with a helicopter on Aug. 1, and Minsk leveled the same accusations against Warsaw on Sept. 1

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine sends letter to G7 on use of Western parts in Shahed drones
Key updates on Sept. 27: * Guardian: Ukraine sends letter to G7 on use of Western parts in Shahed drones * Bulgarian parliament approves providing Ukraine with S-300 missiles * Media: Germany investigating possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine * Ukraine’s military confirms Wagner fighters retu…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.