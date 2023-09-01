Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Belarus claims Polish helicopter violated its airspace

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 1, 2023 10:45 PM 2 min read
Military Mi-8 helicopter flies during the parade Strong White and Red (colours of Polish national flag) to celebrate Polish Army Day on Wislostrada Street in the centre of Warsaw, the capital of Poland on Aug. 15, 2023. (Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The State Border Committee of Belarus claimed that a Polish helicopter violated Belarusian airspace on Sept. 1. Warsaw hasn't confirmed the incident.

According to Belarusian border guards, the Mi-24 military helicopter allegedly crossed the border with Belarus' Byerastavitsa district in the Grodno region.

Minsk claimed that the Polish aircraft flew 1,200 meters into the Belarusian territory "at an extremely low altitude" and then returned.

The Committee published a video allegedly showing the helicopter flying back to Poland, but it's impossible to establish the aircraft's origin and verify the location from the footage.

The border guards added they had notified the Polish side of the purported violation. Belarus' Foreign Ministry summoned Poland's chargé d'affaires for an explanation.

As of the evening of Sept. 1, the Polish government hasn't commented on the accusations.

Poland, Baltic states threaten to close borders with Belarus
Poland and the Baltic nations of Latvia and Lithuania have promised to shut down their borders with Belarus if a “critical situation” occurs, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said at a summit in Warsaw on Aug. 28.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert

A month ago, the Polish Defense Ministry said that two Belarusian helicopters violated the country's airspace during exercises near the border, which has been denied by Minsk.

The tensions at Belarus' borders with Poland and the Baltic countries have been mounting since 2021, when Minsk engineered a migrant crisis.

Concerns among NATO's eastern members spiked again following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and more recently when fighters of the Russian Wagner Group began moving to Belarus following their short-lived rebellion against the Kremlin.

In response to the escalating tensions, countries at NATO's eastern flank began reinforcing their eastern borders and limiting the number of border crossings.

National Resistance Center: Wagner fighters leave Belarus due to low pay
Over a thousand Wagner Group mercenaries have departed Belarus because they are unhappy with their pay, the National Restistance Center reported on Aug. 19.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.