BBC includes 2 Ukrainians in list of 2024 most influential women

by Sonya Bandouil December 4, 2024 6:08 AM 1 min read
Olha Rudnieva and Olha Olefirenko. (MHP Foundation on YouTube / Olha Rudneva on Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The BBC's "100 Women 2024" list, which was published on Dec. 3, featured two Ukrainians, Olha Olefirenko and Olha Rudnieva.

Rudnieva founded the Superhumans center in Lviv, which provides prosthetics and rehabilitation to war-injured Ukrainians, serving over 1,000 people in its first two years.

Ukrainian officials estimate that over 50,000 Ukrainians have lost limbs as a result of Russia’s war.

Olefirenko, a farmer, fulfilled her late father's dream by modernizing her farm, supported by the Ukrainian Veterans Fund. Through her initiative, she was able to create many new jobs for her community. Olefirenko’s father was killed on the front lines in Donbas, while on duty.

The BBC list selects women with exceptional resilience. “BBC 100 Women acknowledges the toll this year has taken on women by celebrating those who – through their resilience – are pushing for change, as the world changes around them,” the website says.

Rudnieva, when asked to describe resilience, said that it’s “waking up daily to air sirens yet continuing the fight for one's country.”

UNESCO adds Ukrainian egg decoration to intangible cultural heritage list
“The aggressor is destroying our culture, monuments, theaters, libraries, and museums. ... We, however, are proving that even in the darkest times, we remain unbroken,” Culture Minister Mykola Tochytskyi said.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Sonya Bandouil
