UNESCO adds Ukrainian egg decoration to intangible cultural heritage list

by Abbey Fenbert December 4, 2024 1:47 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian Easter eggs, known as pysanky, are displayed in Rynok Square on May 1, 2024, in Ivano-Frankivsk. (Yurii Rylchuk / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has added the Ukrainian art of egg decoration to its Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list, Ukraine's Culture Ministry announced Dec. 3.

UNESCO's committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage began its 19th session in Paraguay on Dec. 2. The committee inscribed "Pysanka: Ukrainian tradition and art of egg decoration" to its Representative List.

“This is our shared success, which demonstrates the strength of our unity," Culture and Strategic Communications Minister Mykola Tochytskyi said.

"At the same time, the aggressor is destroying our culture, monuments, theaters, libraries, and museums. In the fight for our homeland, our artists — bearers of living heritage — are perishing. ... We, however, are proving that even in the darkest times, we remain unbroken."

Ukrainian Easter eggs, known as pysanky, are decorated with complex patterns and dyed using a wax-resist method. The practice predates Christianity, and the meanings of the symbolic decorations have changed over time.

The colorful eggs are an internationally recognized symbol of Ukrainian culture.

The Culture Ministry worked with the Foreign Ministry, Ukraine's Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, Ukraine's National Commission for UNESCO Affairs, and artisans who practice the tradition to secure the official designation.

The addition of pysanky to the Representative List comes as Russia continues to target and destroy cultural heritage sites in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has destroyed over 1,000 of these sites, including those under the protection of UNESCO.

As Russian drones and missiles target historic buildings, uplifting and safeguarding Ukraine's traditional practices takes on new significance.

"We declare to the whole world: living heritage unites us, gives us a sense of belonging, and embodies our identity," Tochytskyi said.

What’s in a Ukrainian Easter basket? The answer isn’t chocolate
For the nearly two-thirds of Ukrainians who identify as Orthodox Christians, Easter is known as Velykden, meaning “Great Day” in Ukrainian. The Orthodox Church of Ukraine calculates the date of Easter according to the revised Julian calendar. It falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon a…
The Kyiv IndependentMia Billetdeaux
Author: Abbey Fenbert
