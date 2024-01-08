Authorities: Russia’s mass morning attack injures 3 in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast’s city of Zmiiv in the morning of Jan. 8, injuring three people, the regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Kharkiv was hit four times in Russia’s morning mass attack that also targeted other Ukrainian cities, according to Syniehubov. The type of missiles which struck the city is still being established.

A 53-year-old woman was injured in Kharkiv where the attack damaged an enterprise and an educational institution, the official said on Telegram.

In Zmiiv, some 25 kilometers south of Kharkiv, Russia's attack damaged a private residence, resulting in two people injured, Syniehubov reported at 7:38 a.m. local time.

The search and rescue operation continues as two more people possibly remain under the rubble of the house, he added.

Later, Syniehubov said that two men aged 60 and 90 were rescued from the rubble in Zmiiv and another woman was still trapped. It's unclear whether the rescued men were the same two people previously reported injured.

Russia unleashed multiple cruise and ballistic missiles at Ukraine early on Jan. 8, according to the Air Force. The exact number of the missiles launched by Russia and downed by Ukraine's air defense hasn't yet been reported.

Except for Kharkiv Oblast, explosions were reported in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s Kryvyi Rih, and Khmelnytskyi.