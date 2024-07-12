Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure 43 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 43, with children among the casualties, regional authorities said early on July 12.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down all five Kh-101 cruise missiles targeting Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, as well as 11 of the 19 Shahed-type drones launched overnight, the Air Force said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people were injured during Russian drone and artillery attacks against the Nikopol district on July 11, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people were killed and 21 were injured over the past day, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

This reportedly included a 15-year-old boy killed and 13 people injured – including two 13-year-old boys – when Russia struck the town of Myrnohrad twice on July 11, damaging around 20 buildings.

One person was killed and three injured in Raihorodok, one killed and two injured in Novoselivka Persha, one killed and two injured in Siversk, and one injured in Lyman, Filashkin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, three people were killed and 13 injured, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A Russian strike against the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz in the Chuhuiv district on July 11 killed two men and one woman and injured nine people. Four more civilians were injured when Russian forces attacked the Borova village in the Izium district the same day, the governor said.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured seven people over the past day, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Infrastructure facilities, gas pipelines, agricultural and communal enterprises, residential buildings, and other property were reportedly damaged.

Two civilians were injured when Russia attacked the Seredyna-Buda community in Sumy Oblast on July 11, the regional administration said.

Chernihiv, Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.