Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Ukraine's military intelligence, Aviation, Russian armed forces
Edit post

Russian pilot leaked personnel data on Russian aviation division to Ukraine, source says

by Kateryna Hodunova July 12, 2024 12:17 AM 2 min read
Russia Tu-22M and Tupolev Tu-160 take part in a rehearsal for 2020 Victory Day parade on Moscow's Tverskaya Street in Moscow, Russia, on June 20, 2020. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A Russian pilot passed on confidential information to Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) that helped identify 30 commanders of the Russian heavy bomber aviation division, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent on July 11.

The Russian pilot who served in the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division contacted the HUR on July 8 after the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital. The pilot provided personal information, including photos and other confidential documents, on 30 Russian commanders, the source added.

The pilot passed the information through the Ukrainian state chatbot, Diia, on Telegram, according to the source.

"He was shocked by the attack on the children's hospital, so he decided to hand over to the Ukrainian side documents related to the activities of his military unit, as well as private photos of the command staff," the source said.

The 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division is stationed at the Engels airfield in Russia's Saratov Oblast, hundreds of kilometers from Ukraine. This division regularly strikes Ukraine with Kh-101 cruise missiles using strategic bombers.

Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kyiv on July 8, killing 33 and injuring 121 others. One Russian missile directly struck the Okhmatdyt children's hospital.

The attack against the medical facility killed two people, including a doctor, and wounded 32 others. The strike also destroyed one building and damaged four others in the hospital.

The attack was carried out with the Kh-101 cruise missile in accordance with a programmed route. The strike was deliberate, a source in on of Ukraine's top security agencies said.

‘I want Russians to feel it on their own skin’: Shock, fury at the site of children’s hospital attack
Nurse Olesia Filonenko was preparing for the first operation of the day at the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv when she heard explosions “somewhere far away.” “Then, in a second, everything was blown away,” she told the Kyiv Independent. “Dust, smoke. We were all blown out of the operating r…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.