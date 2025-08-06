Russian attacks kill 7, injure 37 in Ukraine over past day, damage energy infrastructure

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 37 over the past day, including children, regional authorities reported on Aug. 6.

The energy grid in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts was targeted in what Ukraine called a blow to its preparation for the winter months.

Russia launched 45 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight. Thirty-six were intercepted, while nine drones hit three different locations, and downed debris was recorded in another area, the Air Force reported.

Russia attacked a resort in the Zaporizhzhia district, killing two people and injuring 12, including at least four children, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Nine people, including two children, have been hospitalized, he added.

Two men aged 59 and 53 were also killed when a Russian first-person-view (FPV) drone hit a house in the Stepnohirsk community, Fedorov said.

Four people were injured in Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

Two women aged 47 and 72 and a 38-year-old man were wounded during drone and artillery strikes against the Nikopol district. Seven houses, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged.

A 64-year-old man was injured in Russian drone attacks against the Synelnykove district, which also damaged a house, a car, and a power line.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and seven were injured over the past day, said the regional governor, Vadym Filashkin. This included one person killed and three injured in the town of Pokrovsk, three injured in the town of Kostiantynivka, and one injured in the village of Zarichne.

Right now in the Zaporizhzhia district, our medics and first responders are helping those wounded in a Russian strike on an ordinary recreation center. Twelve people have been injured. As of now, sadly, two people are confirmed dead. My condolences to their families and loved… pic.twitter.com/xdFzL1kFfD — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 6, 2025

A 20-year-old woman was injured in Kharkiv after Russia launched drone attacks and air strikes against the city and five other towns and villages in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Eight people were injured during Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast, and eight houses were damaged, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Sumy Oblast, two people were killed and five were injured over the past day, the regional military administration reported.

Two men aged 54 and 55 were killed, and another four men were injured during a Russian missile strike near the city of Sumy. A 77-year-old man was also injured during a Russian drone attack in the Esman community, according to officials.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian drones struck the Izmail district, a southern part of the region near the Romanian border where the Danube River port infrastructure is based.

Gas infrastructure was damaged, resulting in a fire that was extinguished at 7:25 a.m. As a result, around 2,500 consumers were left without gas, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

In response, Romanian authorities issued an emergency warning to the population in the border areas and scrambled two F-16 fighter jets, a common precaution during Russian aerial strikes near NATO borders.

"This was a deliberate blow to our preparations for the heating season – absolutely cynical, like every Russian strike on our energy infrastructure," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Russia has consistently targeted Ukraine's energy grid during the full-scale war, often resulting in blackouts and emergency shutdowns.

"No matter what the Kremlin says, they will only genuinely seek to end the war once they feel adequate pressure," Zelensky said as U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow to discuss a path toward ending the war.

The Kremlin requested the meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy in a last-ditch effort to avoid the punishing new sanctions Trump has threatened to impose this week.

"And right now, it is very important to strengthen all the levers in the arsenal of the United States, Europe, and the G7 so that a ceasefire truly comes into effect immediately," the Ukrainian president added.