5 killed, 23 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 10, 2025 10:22 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian drone attack against Mykolaiv, Ukraine, overnight on April 10, 2025. (Governor Vitalii Kim/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukrainian oblasts killed at least five civilians and injured at least 23 over the past day, regional officials reported on April 10.

Moscow's forces attack Ukrainian towns and villages on a daily basis, inflicting civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure with drones, missiles, artillery, and aerial bombs.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 85 of the 145 attack and decoy drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Forty-nine drones disappeared from radars without causing damage, according to the statement.

Russia launched multiple drone attacks on Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv overnight on April 10, leaving at least 10 people injured and several residential buildings damaged, according to Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitalii Kim.

A 29-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man were hospitalized in stable condition, while the others received outpatient care, the governor said.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast killed four people in total in Novoekonomichne, Bahatyr, Kostiantynivka, and Pokrovsk, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Two civilians were injured.

Three people were injured in Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

A 64-year-old man was injured in an attack in Kupiansk, a 50-year-old woman was wounded in the village of Slobozhanske, and a 67-year-old woman was injured in a drone strike on the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and two injured in Russian strikes, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. A high-rise building and 12 houses were damaged.

Three people were injured in overnight drone attacks on Kyiv, with one of them being hospitalized, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Houses, cars, and an outbuilding were damaged, and a warehouse caught fire, the State Emergency Service said.

In Poltava Oblast, a man suffered minor injuries after Russian drone wreckage fell in the region, Governor Volodymyr Kohut said.

A man and a woman were also injured in Russian strikes in Sumy Oblast, the regional military administration reported.

Ukraine war latest: Russia’s spring offensive ‘already begun;’ over 160 Chinese nationals fight against Ukraine
Key developments on April 9: * Over 160 Chinese nationals fight for Russia in Ukraine, obtained documents show * Russia’s spring offensive has “effectively already begun,” Syrskyi says * Ukraine open to buy US military aid package for $50 billion, Zelensky says * Russian military airfield repor…
