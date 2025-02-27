8 killed, 18 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across multiple Ukrainian oblasts killed at least eight civilians and injured at least 18 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Feb. 27.

Russia launched 166 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Ninety drones were shot down over 11 oblasts, while 72 decoy drones were lost without causing damage, according to the statement.

A Russian strike against Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of Feb. 26 injured a 70-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. An industrial enterprise, 11 houses, six outbuildings, and other property were damaged in Russian attacks against the Nikopol district, the governor said.

Seven civilians were killed and 11 injured during Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

A strike against the city of Kostiantynivka on Feb. 26 killed at least six people and injured 10, damaging 12 high-rise buildings, 12 shops, three enterprises, and more, according to Filashkin.

One person was killed and another injured in Pokrovsk, according to the statement.

In Kherson Oblast, one civilian was killed and two injured in Russian strikes, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. Two apartment buildings, 12 houses, and other buildings were damaged.

Russian strikes injured three civilians in Sumy Oblast on Feb. 26, including two in the Mykolaivka community and one in the Hlukhiv community, the regional military administration reported.