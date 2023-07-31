Russian strikes against Kherson kill 2, injure 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched two strikes against Kherson on July 31, killing two people and injuring five more, local officials reported.

At around 8:20 a.m., Russian forces targeted a utility company building in the city center with a Grad multiple-launch rocket system, killing one of its employees, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

According to the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, four more workers of the company were injured and hospitalized.

Prokudin later reported at around 1 p.m. that Russian forces launched another attack against the city, targeting the Korabel district.

As a result, a 65-year-old man suffered severe injuries in his car and died while an acquaintance was attempting to transport him to the hospital.

A 38-year-old resident was also wounded in the strike and hospitalized, the governor said.

Over the past day, Russian attacks injured five residents of Kherson Oblast, Prokudin reported earlier on July 31.