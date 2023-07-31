Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian strikes against Kherson kill 2, injure 5

by Martin Fornusek July 31, 2023 3:21 PM 1 min read
An employee of a utility company in Kherson killed by a Russian rocket strike on July 31, 2023
An employee of a utility company in Kherson killed by a Russian strike on July 31, 2023. (Photo: Governor Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched two strikes against Kherson on July 31, killing two people and injuring five more, local officials reported.

At around 8:20 a.m., Russian forces targeted a utility company building in the city center with a Grad multiple-launch rocket system, killing one of its employees, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

According to the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, four more workers of the company were injured and hospitalized.

Prokudin later reported at around 1 p.m. that Russian forces launched another attack against the city, targeting the Korabel district.

As a result, a 65-year-old man suffered severe injuries in his car and died while an acquaintance was attempting to transport him to the hospital.

A 38-year-old resident was also wounded in the strike and hospitalized, the governor said.

Over the past day, Russian attacks injured five residents of Kherson Oblast, Prokudin reported earlier on July 31.

An employee of a utility company in Kherson killed by a Russian rocket strike on July 31, 2023. (Source: Governor Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
The aftermath of a Russian rocket strike against Kherson on July 31, 2023. (Source: Governor Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
The aftermath of a Russian rocket strike against Kherson on July 31, 2023. (Source: Governor Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
