At least 9 killed, 28 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

At least nine people have been killed and 28 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, regional authorities said on Feb. 13.

Russia launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 154 attack drones overnight at Ukraine, according to the Air Force. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 111 drones. At least 22 drones and the missile made it through, striking 18 locations. The fall of debris was recorded at two locations.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes killed four people, including an 8-year-old boy, and injured four others in the city of Kramatorsk. Russian forces also targeted the village of Cherkaske, killing a person and injuring two others.

In separate Russian attacks, three people were injured in the village of Malotaranivka and three others in the town of Druzhkivka, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Odesa Oblast, one person was killed and six others were injured, three of them in critical condition, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Russian forces targeted port, residential, industrial, and energy infrastructure facilities in the region.

Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, said attacks on energy infrastructure in the region caused "extremely serious" damage. The facility will require extensive repairs, the company added.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 66-year-old woman was killed in the village of Rozsokhuvate in a Russian attack. Four other people, including an 8-year-old girl, were injured in the region over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 37 settlements, killing a person and injuring four others, over the past day, the local military administration said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one woman was killed, and one man was injured in attacks on the Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district, injuring a 74-year-old man, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.