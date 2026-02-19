At least 9 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks injured at least nine civilians Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Feb. 19.

Russia launched 37 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said, of which Ukrainian air defenses intercepted or jammed 29. Drones struck four locations.

Not included in the Air Force tally was a Russian ballistic missile that Vyacheslav Chaus, governor of Chernihiv Oblast, said injured a 49-year-old man yesterday.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the military government of free Donetsk Oblast, reported that Russian attacks injured two in the town of Ray-Oleksandrivka, and destroyed a number of residential buildings throughout the frontline oblast.

In Kherson Oblast, where the Dnipro River meets the Black Sea, the local military administration reported 22 municipalities that fell under fire, with five people injured.

Further north but also along the river that has become a frontline, Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast injured a six-year-old child Governor Ivan Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

The night was unusually quiet. The administrations of Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts, which have fallen under heavy fire in recent weeks, both noted with relief an evening that had spared their civilian populations.