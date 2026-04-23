At least 8 killed, 28 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least eight people have been killed and 28 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on April 23.

Russia launched 155 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said, reporting that Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 139. At least 11 drones evaded defenses and struck nine locations. The fall of debris was recorded at four locations.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian drones killed two 67-year-old men in the Velyka Pysarivka and Hlukhiv communities, the local military administration said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces struck the regional center of Dnipro, targeting a 13-story apartment building. The attack killed two people and injured 10 others. Four people, including two girls aged 9 and 14, were hospitalized in moderate condition, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

Another Russian attack injured a 64-year-old woman in the Nikopol district, according to Hanzha.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Russian glide bomb killed a 77-year-old woman in the village of Komyshuvakha on the morning of April 23. Another person was injured in Zaporizhzhia district on April 22, according to the local authorities.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 66-year-old man was killed in the village of Cherkasky Tyshky, while four other people suffered injuries over the past day in the region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian strike killed one person in the village of Mykhailivka in the Kramatorsk district, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Zhytomyr Oblast, Russian forces targeted railway infrastructure, killing a woman, Governor Vitalii Bunechko said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 42 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, injuring 11 people, over the past day, the local military administration said.

At around 7:00 a.m. on April 23, a Russian drone struck a garbage truck in the village of Tekstylne, injuring a 49-year-old driver, who suffered shrapnel wounds to the neck, a concussion, blast injuries, and a closed traumatic brain injury, according to the local military administration.