At least 6 killed, 43 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine over past day

At least 6 people were killed and 43 others injured in Russian attacks over the past day, local authorities reported on April 17.

Russian forces launched 172 drones and one Iskander ballistic missile against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. One hundred forty-seven unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down, while 20 drones and a ballistic missile penetrated defenses, striking four locations.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces carried out 726 strikes on 39 settlements over the past day, killing three people and injuring 13, local Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Another Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast injured two civilians on the morning of April 17, the local authorities said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 41-year-old woman was killed and nine people were injured as a result of Russian attacks, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Sumy Oblast, two people were killed and six others were injured over the past day, the regional authorities reported, as Russian forces carried out more than 90 strikes across 31 settlements, with the heaviest attacks recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

In Kherson Oblast, nine people were wounded as a result of Russian attacks, the local authorities reported, as Russian forces targeted civilian infrastructure and residential areas.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, three people were injured as Russian forces launched more than 70 attacks over the past day, using drones, artillery, a missile, and a guided aerial bomb, regional Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In a separate morning attack on the city of Dnipro, a 29-year-old man was injured, Hanzha reported.